Two hospitalized after house fire in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Temple.

The fire started around 2:45 Wednesday morning at a home on the 900 block of South 31st St.

Fire officials say when they arrived two people were pulled out from the fire.

They were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple, their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was made available.

