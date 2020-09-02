Advertisement

US stocks close higher, adding to a solid string of gains

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, extending the market’s recent string of gains. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, extending the market’s recent string of gains.

The S&P 500 ended with a gain of 1.5% Wednesday.

Health care, technology and communication companies powered the rally. Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.

Treasury yields were mixed.

DraftKings jumped 8% after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special advisor to the sports betting site.

Chipmakers were big gainers, reflecting optimism about demand for computers, video games and other devices.

Lam Research rose 6.5%, one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500.

