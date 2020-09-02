US stocks close higher, adding to a solid string of gains

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, extending the market’s recent string of gains.

The S&P 500 ended with a gain of 1.5% Wednesday.

Health care, technology and communication companies powered the rally. Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.

Treasury yields were mixed.

DraftKings jumped 8% after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special advisor to the sports betting site.

Chipmakers were big gainers, reflecting optimism about demand for computers, video games and other devices.

Lam Research rose 6.5%, one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500.

