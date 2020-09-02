Advertisement

US stocks start September off with more gains, led by tech

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after wrapping up their fifth monthly gain in a row. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after wrapping up their fifth monthly gain in a row. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after wrapping up their fifth monthly gain in a row.

Technology companies were once again a standout.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% after starting the day slightly in the red.

The Nasdaq rose 1.4%.

Zoom Video Communications soared more than 40% a day after the now-ubiquitous video conferencing service reported another quarter of explosive growth.

This is a busy week for economic news, culminating Friday with the monthly U.S. jobs report.

Tesla gave back some of its recent gains after saying it would sell up to $5 billion in stock.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Central Texas economist says bad as Laura was, it could have been much worse

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A Central Texas economist on Tuesday said as bad as the devastation and damage left behind by Hurricane Laura was, it could have been eight to 10 times worse.

Business

Stocks end a bumpy day mostly lower, still notch August gain

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks are ending mostly lower on Wall Street Monday as the market gives back some of its recent gains following a five-week winning streak.

Business

Amazon wins FAA approval to deliver packages by drone

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Getting an Amazon packaged delivered from the sky is closer to becoming a reality.

Business

S&P 500 rises to close out longest weekly win streak of 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
More gains for stocks Friday gave the S&P 500 its fifth straight winning week.

Latest News

Business

After nearly 200 years, Lord & Taylor goes out of business

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Lord & Taylor, one +of the country’s oldest department stores, is going out of business.

Business

Stocks climb after Fed says rates may stay low for longer

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks edged further into record heights on Wall Street Thursday.

Business

US rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled.

Business

More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Just more than 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Business

U.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second-quarter

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday.

Business

More blowout profit from tech companies push S&P 500 higher

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
More blowout profit reports from big tech companies pushed the S&P 500 to another record high on Wednesday.