US stocks start September off with more gains, led by tech
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after wrapping up their fifth monthly gain in a row.
Technology companies were once again a standout.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% after starting the day slightly in the red.
The Nasdaq rose 1.4%.
Zoom Video Communications soared more than 40% a day after the now-ubiquitous video conferencing service reported another quarter of explosive growth.
This is a busy week for economic news, culminating Friday with the monthly U.S. jobs report.
Tesla gave back some of its recent gains after saying it would sell up to $5 billion in stock.
