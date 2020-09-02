Waco: Don’t hesitate to seek help, mental health experts say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local mental health experts are urging residents to reach out for help if they’re having trouble dealing with the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think if you are breathing and you are aware then you are affected by this,” says Mental Health practitioner Dr. Kristy Donaldson.

Donaldson says the increased isolation, time spent inside, and the fear of the virus has people seeking help.

And she encourages it.

“I think the biggest thing is connecting in any way,” said Donaldson.

“Seek help and reach out to friends,” she said.

“Do not remain isolated.”

Dr. Carol Alter with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Cernter agrees, saying that it’s important for people to get help before it gets worse.

“We don’t want to get to the point where suicide rates increase,” says Alter.

“Lack of sleep and an increase in stress are things you can address,” she says.

One free way people can seek help is with the Heart of Texas MHMR crisis counseling program.

“Folks just need a place to vent how their lives have been disrupted by COVID-19,” says Program Director Vince Erickson.

Erickson says the government funded program is meant to be flexible, confidential, and stress-free,

“We will come to them whether it be a phone call whether it be a Zoom meeting,” says Erickson.

“We are a service here for the community,” he says.

To reach out to the program and set up an appointment their toll-free number is 866-576-1101.

For immediate help call 866-576-3451.

