Advertisement

Waco: Don’t hesitate to seek help, mental health experts say

Local mental health experts are urging residents to reach out for help if they’re having trouble dealing with the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local mental health experts are urging residents to reach out for help if they’re having trouble dealing with the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.(KOTA)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local mental health experts are urging residents to reach out for help if they’re having trouble dealing with the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think if you are breathing and you are aware then you are affected by this,” says Mental Health practitioner Dr. Kristy Donaldson.

Donaldson says the increased isolation, time spent inside, and the fear of the virus has people seeking help.

And she encourages it.

“I think the biggest thing is connecting in any way,” said Donaldson.

“Seek help and reach out to friends,” she said.

“Do not remain isolated.”

Dr. Carol Alter with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Cernter agrees, saying that it’s important for people to get help before it gets worse.

“We don’t want to get to the point where suicide rates increase,” says Alter.

“Lack of sleep and an increase in stress are things you can address,” she says.

One free way people can seek help is with the Heart of Texas MHMR crisis counseling program.

“Folks just need a place to vent how their lives have been disrupted by COVID-19,” says Program Director Vince Erickson.

Erickson says the government funded program is meant to be flexible, confidential, and stress-free,

“We will come to them whether it be a phone call whether it be a Zoom meeting,” says Erickson.

“We are a service here for the community,” he says.

To reach out to the program and set up an appointment their toll-free number is 866-576-1101.

For immediate help call 866-576-3451.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

24 more COVID-19 deaths, 500 new cases reported in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Twenty four more deaths from COVID-19 and more than 500 new cases, half of them from a prison unit outbreak, were reported Tuesday in Central Texas.

Health

Area educators, doctors urge parents to screen the kids before school daily

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Area educators and doctors are urging parents to screen their children for symptoms of COVID-19 daily before sending them off to school.

Health

CDC has not reduced the death count related to COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Some widely shared social media posts suggest the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “backpedaled” on the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, but an AP Fact Check finds that’s not true.

Health

COVID-19 claims 8 more lives, area case total rises to more than 16,000

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Eight more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to data released late Monday afternoon that shows the region’s total case count has increased to more than 16,000.

Latest News

Health

“We’re all holding our breath”: Health experts on school reopenings in Texas

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT
|
By Shannon Najmabadi
The Texas Tribune spoke to experts about what the state can expect as schools and universities start school remotely or in person.

Health

Two local high school students have COVID-19, dozens of others face quarantine

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez and Drake Lawson
Several dozen local high school students will be quarantined after a senior was diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus

False COVID-19 claim retweeted by Trump removed from Twitter

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Gray News staff
CDC data indicates 94% of patients had two to three “contributing causes” in addition to COVID-19 listed on their death certificates. This does not mean COVID-19 was not a major reason they died when they did.

Health

Greenville boy welcomed home after getting new heart

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Amber Lake
A 12-year-old from Eastern Carolina is headed back to Duke University Hospital to receive a new heart.

Health

COVID-19 spread slows in Central Texas, but could another spike lie ahead?

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The pace of the spread of COVID-19 continues to slow in Central Texas, but there were signs Friday another surge may lie ahead, fueled by increases in cases involving younger residents as students return to class.

Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to more 200 in Central Texas, more than 12,000 statewide

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
The COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 200 Thursday in Central Texas and to more than 12,000 statewide.