2020 PUPPY PICKS: Rudy, Week 2

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rudy got all his steps of exercise in and was so excited to make his selection for the Mart-McGregor game.

Ironically, he didn’t choose the Bulldogs, instead deciding to side with history over a cinderella. Rudy thinks the three-time defending 2A-II state champion Mart Panthers will improve to 2-0 this season.

Rudy is adorable, though, so we’ll let it slide.

WEEK PUPPY PREDICTION RESULT PUPPY RECORD 1 Jasmine Salado Eagles SALADO 45, Troy 24 1-0 2 Rudy Mart Panthers TBD TBD

