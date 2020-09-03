2020 PUPPY PICKS: Rudy, Week 2
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rudy got all his steps of exercise in and was so excited to make his selection for the Mart-McGregor game.
Ironically, he didn’t choose the Bulldogs, instead deciding to side with history over a cinderella. Rudy thinks the three-time defending 2A-II state champion Mart Panthers will improve to 2-0 this season.
Rudy is adorable, though, so we’ll let it slide.
|WEEK
|PUPPY
|PREDICTION
|RESULT
|PUPPY RECORD
|1
|Jasmine
|Salado Eagles
|SALADO 45, Troy 24
|1-0
|2
|Rudy
|Mart Panthers
|TBD
|TBD
