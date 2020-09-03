Advertisement

$5,000 reward offered in unsolved 2007 murder of 56-year-old Central Texas man

Ilenza Owens was “brutally attacked” on June 17, 2007 at the home of a relative in Oakwood in Leon County.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OAKWOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Leon County authorities announced Thursday they’re offering a reward of as much as $5,000 for information leading to a conviction in the 2007 murder of a 56-year-old Oakwood man who was found dead in the yard of a relative’s home.

Ilenza Owens was “brutally attacked,” suffering what was described at the time as “considerable upper body trauma” including “cut marks along the throat” made by “some type of sharp instrument.”

Deputies who responded to a 911 call at around 8:30 a.m. on June 17, 2007 found Owens dead in the yard of the home on Leon County Rod 237.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 844-234-TIPS.

