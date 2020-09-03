Advertisement

Area high school cancels JV and varsity games after players test positive for coronavirus

Franklin High School has canceled its JV and varsity games this week after several players tested positive for COVID-19. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Franklin ISD Thursday announced the cancellation of its JV games Thursday night against Lake Belton and Anderson high schools and its varsity game against Hearne High School after several Franklin players tested positive for COVID-19.

The district is also canceling all boys’ athletics until Sept. 8 and will deep clean all athletic facilities.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” the district said in a tweet Thursday.

“We fully realize that there is no known practice that will completely control the spread of COVID-19. However we are hopeful that these measures will better ensure the long-term health and safety of children, staff, and the larger community.”

“This is a quickly changing situation and we will continue to monitor information, will assess conditions throughout the week and will provide an update if needed,” the district said.

