Arrest at local airport leads to seizure of heroin, meth, large amount of cash

Vincent Cournolus Barnett, 42, of Killeen, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday. Heroin, meth and cash were seized during his arrest.
Vincent Cournolus Barnett, 42, of Killeen, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday. Heroin, meth and cash were seized during his arrest.(Police photos)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators recovered heroin, methamphetamine and a large amount of cash after arresting a man on Aug. 28 at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, police said Thursday.

Vincent Cournolus Barnett, 42, of Killeen, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with possession of a controlled substance over 200 grams, but less than 400 grams and with evading arrest with a vehicle.

His bonds total $500,000

Officers recovered about 220 grams of heroin and 60 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of about $17,800, police said.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation between Killeen police and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

