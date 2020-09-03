Arrest at local airport leads to seizure of heroin, meth, large amount of cash

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators recovered heroin, methamphetamine and a large amount of cash after arresting a man on Aug. 28 at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, police said Thursday.

Vincent Cournolus Barnett, 42, of Killeen, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with possession of a controlled substance over 200 grams, but less than 400 grams and with evading arrest with a vehicle.

His bonds total $500,000

Officers recovered about 220 grams of heroin and 60 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of about $17,800, police said.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation between Killeen police and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

