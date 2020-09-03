Advertisement

Blue Bell releases new Fudge Brownie Decadence flavor

Fudge Brownie Decadence is a chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.
(Blue Bell Creameries)
By Tre Jones
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Bell Creameries announced a new ice cream flavor Thursday morning.

The new flavor is called Fudge Brownie Decadence. It’s a chocolate french ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes. You can find it in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Blue Bell also announced the return of the Ice Cream Cone flavor which will return to stores later this month.

