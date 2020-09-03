Advertisement

Brantley homers early, Astros hold on for 2-1 win over Texas

Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with George Springer (4) after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with George Springer (4) after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020
HOUSTON (AP) - Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer early to back up a strong start from rookie Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros held on for 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

Brantley, who had a three-run shot in a loss on Tuesday night, connected off Kolby Allard (0-4) with one out in the first on his homer to the seats in right field to give the Astros an early lead.

Allard shut the Astros down after that, but with Javier’s pitching performance it was enough for Houston to hold on for the win.  

