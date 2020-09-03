Advertisement

Clippers’ Morris, Mavs’ Doncic fined for actions in Game 6

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, far left, is restrained by teammate Dallas Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic after being fouled by Los Angeles Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. during the first half of an NBA first round playoff game Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, far left, is restrained by teammate Dallas Mavericks' Boban Marjanovic after being fouled by Los Angeles Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. during the first half of an NBA first round playoff game Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for his flagrant foul on the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, who was penalized $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee.

Both fines stemmed from actions in Game 6 of a first-round playoff series, which the Clippers won to eliminate the Mavericks.

Morris swung his arm down hard and hit a driving Doncic in the neck area early in the second quarter. The forward was given a flagrant foul 2, triggering an automatic ejection. Doncic was called for an offensive foul later in the game and threw the ball into official Bill Kennedy’s leg.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mart’s Freeman earns statewide award after opening-week performance vs. Teague

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Mart senior Roddrell Freeman was named Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football 2A Player of the Week after his performance against the Teague Lions last Friday.

Classroom Champions

2020 Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Larson Hoffmeyer

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Larson Hoffmeyer is ranked third in his class and has racked up 20 dual-credit hours for college.

Marquee Matchup

WEEK 2: Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Voting for the second week of the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup is now open. Choose between four matchups: China Spring-Lorena, Connally-La Vega, Holland-Bosqueville, and Mart-McGregor.

Sports

Rangers outlast Astros in 10 innings

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Elvis Andrus’ first home run of the season helped force extra innings, where the Texas Rangers eventually held off the Houston Astros 6-5 Tuesday night.

Latest News

Sports

2020 Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Larson Hoffmeyer

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

Baylor, Texas A&M announce kickoff times for respective openers

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Baylor Bears and Texas A&M Aggies have known their season-opening opponents for a few weeks, but now they both know kickoff times for their respective games.

Sports

Baylor finalizes single-digit number assignments

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Baylor Bears announced single-digit jersey number assignments to five players Tuesday, including a number that’s believed to never have been worn by a Baylor football player in the past.

Sports

Five-goal first period lifts Avalanche over Stars

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Colorado Avalanche exploded for five goals in the first period of a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup Monday night.

Sports

Texas baseball commit aiming to lead Lampasas to 4A-I glory

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The hype around Lampasas senior quarterback Ace Whitehead is warranted, but he’s been able to maintain his focus.

Sports

Texas baseball commit aiming to lead Lampasas to 4A-I glory

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT