Clippers’ Morris, Mavs’ Doncic fined for actions in Game 6

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for his flagrant foul on the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, who was penalized $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee.

Both fines stemmed from actions in Game 6 of a first-round playoff series, which the Clippers won to eliminate the Mavericks.

Morris swung his arm down hard and hit a driving Doncic in the neck area early in the second quarter. The forward was given a flagrant foul 2, triggering an automatic ejection. Doncic was called for an offensive foul later in the game and threw the ball into official Bill Kennedy’s leg.

