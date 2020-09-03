Advertisement

Crawford, Bosqueville change locations for respective games

By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A couple central Texas high school football games have been moved around due to weather in the area.

The Bosqueville Bulldogs were originally scheduled to host the Holland Hornets, but that matchup will now be played at Holland due to poor field conditions at Bosqueville.

The Crawford Pirates and Bruceville-Eddy Eagles were originally scheduled to play Friday night at Crawford, but now that game will be played at noon Saturday at Robinson High School.

