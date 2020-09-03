Advertisement

Death toll from flooding in northwest Pakistan rises to 48

Pakistan (MGN)
Pakistan (MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) - Flash floods triggered by week-long monsoon rains in northwestern Pakistan have brought the death toll to 48.

A government spokesman says hundreds of homes have been damaged or swept away.

The army has joined relief and rescue operations and key roads that have been blocked by large rocks dislodged in mudslides are being cleared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Before Thursday’s updated death toll, the province had said 15 died in the floods.

Overall, about 200 people have been killed in rain-related incidents since July, when monsoon rains began lashing many areas in Pakistan.

