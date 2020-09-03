Demolition of iconic American Bank in Bellmead to begin next week

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Demolition of the exterior of the iconic American “Round Bank” will begin next week as the bank looks forward to building a brand new facility at the site.

The bank is located at 1601 North IH-35 in Bellmead.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, exterior demolition begins and is expected to last approximately two weeks, a spokesperson said.

A construction crew will then build a brand new building at the site.

The opening of the new facility is scheduled for 2021.

“This tangible investment demonstrates American Bank’s continued commitment to Bellmead and the northern part of McLennan County while also ensuring the bank can continue to deliver necessary services to the area for years to come,” a spokesperson said.

A temporary branch that opened on Monday, August 31st will continue to serve commercial customers throughout construction.

