Díaz, Brantley drive in 3 RBIs each in Astros’ win over Rangers

Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado (15) celebrates after hitting a home run as Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (56) looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado (15) celebrates after hitting a home run as Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (56) looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Aledmys Díaz hit a three-run homer and Michael Brantley added three RBIs, leading Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros to an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

Greinke struck out a season-high nine in six innings and improved to 3-0. The 36-year-old Greinke leads the majors with the most career starts among active pitchers with 455, passing teammate Justin Verlander’s 454.

Texas starter Lance Lynn hadn’t given up more than three earned runs in a game this season but was tagged for four runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Brantley and the homer by Díaz.  

