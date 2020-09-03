Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Central Texas man in deadly July shooting

By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The McLennan grand jury returned an indictment charging murder Thursday against a local man that stems from a deadly shooting in July.

Courtney Washington of Waco remains in the McLennan County Jail, where he’s held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Larry Bryant, 50, of Waco, was shot to death during an early-morning altercation on July 13 in an apartment at 2601 Sanger Ave. in Waco.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment at around 5:30 a.m. on July 13.

That night members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Washington in the area of North 25th Street and West Waco Drive.

