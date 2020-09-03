Heavy rain continues to cause headaches for Central Texas motorists

(KWTX) - A second day of heavy rain was causing headaches for motorists in some parts of Central Texas.

Wet and flooded roadways contributed to a series of mostly minor traffic accidents Thursday including a rollover on northbound Interstate 35 in Bruceville-Eddy.

The northbound Interstate 35 frontage road was closed at U.S. Highway 84/Waco Drive because of flooding.

Drivers were directed onto the northbound mainlanes of the highway, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Intermittent lane closures are possible on both the northbound and southbound Interstate from South 17th Street to North Loop 340 in Waco because of the conditions.

