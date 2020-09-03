Investigators continue to search for man caught on camera before deadly local shooting

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities increased the reward for information to as much as $5,000 Thursday as investigators continue to search for a man caught by a surveillance camera shortly before a deadly shooting in July in Copperas Cove.

Officers who responded to a report of gunfire at around 11:25 p.m. on July 23 found Devonn Dozell Mayhew, 21, of Copperas Cove, dead in the road at the intersection of South 7th Street and West Avenue E.

Detectives later requested images and video from downtown area surveillance cameras and on Aug. 7 police released an image of a man whom police are still trying to identify.

The image is from an infrared camera and doesn’t show the actual coloring of the man’s clothing.

The Copperas Cove Police Department has now placed the video on its Facebook page and is asking residents to view and share it.

Homicide Investigation Homicide that occurred on July 23, 2020. During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained video surveillance captured near the crime scene. A person of interest was observed on video shortly before the shooting. We encourage the public to view and share the video on Facebook and any other social media platforms. Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of the suspect. Calls to Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers can be anonymous. You do not have to provide your name to be eligible for the reward money. If you know his identity please contact Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 Posted by Copperas Cove Police Department on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Mayhew’s father told KWTX he and his son had been working on a car about an hour before the shooting.

Mayhew left to go on a walk, which he often did, the father said.

When he failed to return, the father began to look for him and as he did he received a call from his daughter, who lives nearby.

She told him she had heard gunfire.

A short time later the two learned Mayhew had been shot.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.

