Advertisement

Investigators continue to search for man caught on camera before deadly local shooting

Investigators asked for video from surveillance cameras in the area of a late-night shooting that left a Copperas Cove man dead and on Friday police released an image of a man whom police are now trying to identify.
Investigators asked for video from surveillance cameras in the area of a late-night shooting that left a Copperas Cove man dead and on Friday police released an image of a man whom police are now trying to identify.(Police Dept. photo)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities increased the reward for information to as much as $5,000 Thursday as investigators continue to search for a man caught by a surveillance camera shortly before a deadly shooting in July in Copperas Cove.

Officers who responded to a report of gunfire at around 11:25 p.m. on July 23 found Devonn Dozell Mayhew, 21, of Copperas Cove, dead in the road at the intersection of South 7th Street and West Avenue E.

Detectives later requested images and video from downtown area surveillance cameras and on Aug. 7 police released an image of a man whom police are still trying to identify.

The image is from an infrared camera and doesn’t show the actual coloring of the man’s clothing.

The Copperas Cove Police Department has now placed the video on its Facebook page and is asking residents to view and share it.

Homicide Investigation

Homicide that occurred on July 23, 2020. During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained video surveillance captured near the crime scene. A person of interest was observed on video shortly before the shooting. We encourage the public to view and share the video on Facebook and any other social media platforms. Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of the suspect. Calls to Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers can be anonymous. You do not have to provide your name to be eligible for the reward money. If you know his identity please contact Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222

Posted by Copperas Cove Police Department on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Mayhew’s father told KWTX he and his son had been working on a car about an hour before the shooting.

Mayhew left to go on a walk, which he often did, the father said.

When he failed to return, the father began to look for him and as he did he received a call from his daughter, who lives nearby.

She told him she had heard gunfire.

A short time later the two learned Mayhew had been shot.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One local teen shot, second hurt in struggle for gun during child custody exchange

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One local teenager was shot and a second suffered flash burns in a struggle for a gun during a child custody exchange late Thursday morning.

News

$5,000 reward offered in unsolved 2007 murder of 56-year-old Central Texas man

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Authorities are offering a reward of as much as $5,000 for information in hopes of generating new leads in the 2007 murder of a 56-year-old Central Texas man found dead in the front yard of a home.

Health

Random testing scheduled after COVID-19 found in BU dorm’s sewage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some of the hundreds of women who live in a Baylor residence fall will be tested for COVID-19 after university scientists discovered traces of the virus in the dormitory’s sewage.

News

Heavy rain continues to cause headaches for Central Texas motorists

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A second day of heavy rain was causing headaches for motorists in some parts of Central Texas.

Latest News

Health

Area high school cancels JV and varsity games after players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
An area high school has canceled its JV and varsity games this week after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Police hope to identify woman found dead in Texas motel pool nearly 55 years ago

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police are hoping advanced DNA testing could help them identify a young woman who was found dead in the swimming pool of a Texas motel more than half a century ago.

News

Local school bus driver fired after student struck found dead in vehicle at lakeside park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities were investigating Wednesday after a local school bus driver fired following an accident that left a student injured was found shot to death in a vehicle at a Central Texas lakeside park.

News

Central Texas man killed in collision with 18-wheeler identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities have identified the Central Texas man who died in a highway crash that left a 5-year-old critically injured.

News

Blue Bell releases new Fudge Brownie Decadence flavor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tre Jones
Blue Bell Creameries announced a new ice cream flavor Thursday morning.

News

New senior commander takes over at Fort Hood

Updated: 13 hours ago