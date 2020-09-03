Advertisement

Jack Daniel’s master distiller stepping down after 12 years

Jeff Arnett is stepping down as master distiller after 12 years of leading production of the Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand. Jack Daniel’s is the flagship brand of Louisville, Ky.-based Brown-Forman.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Jeff Arnett is stepping down as master distiller after 12 years of leading production of the Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand. Jack Daniel’s is the flagship brand of Louisville, Ky.-based Brown-Forman.

The brand is sold in more than 170 countries.

The company didn’t give a reason for Arnett’s departure in its announcement Thursday.

Arnett stewarded the brand’s continued global growth.

And he executed expansion of the Jack Daniel’s lineup with flavored brand extensions and super-premium products.

Arnett says his work at the Tennessee distillery was “an incredible chapter” in his life and he’s looking forward to what his “next chapter will hold.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

