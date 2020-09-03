Advertisement

Jeep introduces its first electric-powered vehicle

It’s the Wrangler 4xe
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.(Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep brand is going electric.

The company on Thursday unveiled the first of what it says will be many Jeeps powered by batteries.

The main reason driving the new offerings likely is FCA’s obligation to meet fuel economy and pollution regulations in Europe, China, and the U.S. or face stiff fines or steep costs to buy electric vehicle credits from companies like Tesla.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.

The gas-electric hybrid SUV can go 25 miles on battery power before a 2-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine takes over.

Fiat Chrysler says in a few years all Jeep models will have battery-power options.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Police say when they noticed the little girls’ legs were losing color, Encarnacion jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage, cutting the child’s safety seat free and getting her out from the car.

Health

Area high school cancels JV and varsity games after players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An area high school has canceled its JV and varsity games this week after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Officer rescues children from crash in Ohio

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
An Ohio police officer rescued a child pinned inside an overturned car.

National

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.

National

New trailer debuts for ‘No Time to Die,’ long-awaited Bond film

Updated: 47 minutes ago
It was initially set to come out in March, but the pandemic pushed back its release several times.

Latest News

State

Police hope to identify woman found dead in Texas motel pool nearly 55 years ago

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police are hoping advanced DNA testing could help them identify a young woman who was found dead in the swimming pool of a Texas motel more than half a century ago.

News

Local school bus driver fired after student struck found dead in vehicle at lakeside park

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Authorities were investigating Wednesday after a local school bus driver fired following an accident that left a student injured was found shot to death in a vehicle at a Central Texas lakeside park.

News

Heavy rain continues to cause headaches for Central Texas motorists

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A second day of heavy rain was causing headaches for motorists in some parts of Central Texas.

News

Central Texas man killed in collision with 18-wheeler identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities have identified the Central Texas man who died in a highway crash that left a 5-year-old critically injured.

National

Russia: Germany has provided no proof of Navalny poisoning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
German authorities said Wednesday that tests showed “proof without doubt” that he had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.