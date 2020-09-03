Advertisement

Local nonprofits get a helping hand at a time when it’s needed

The recipients were honored Thursday at a luncheon at Ridgewood Country Club in Waco.
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thanks to a local bank some local nonprofits are getting a helping hand at a time many of them need help most amid the economic stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Seven nonprofits nominated by the public and chosen by TFNB Your Bank For Life and its partner 360 Solutions as Charity Champions were announced Thursday.

Esther’s Closet, Neighborworks Waco, Art Center of Waco, STARS Book Club, Legacy Family Ministries and the Dr Pepper Museum will receive a number of perks including leadership and development training and marketing exposure including TFNB digital marketing as well as radio and print advertising.

“Charity Champions is an effort that was born seven years ago, a corporate effort, from TFNB who at that time celebrated our 125th anniversary,” said TFNB President and CEO David Littlewood.

“So we decided we really needed to do something to give back to the community and wanted to find a way to lift up all of those who help others in need,”

Littlewood said despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the group never considered not naming Charity Champions, and, in fact, added one more winner to the traditional six.

“The need is so great this year especially because of everything that is going on in the COVID 2020 world,” Littlewood said.

“We wanted to really emphasize a heavy a focus as possible to do all we can to shine a spotlight on all of our past and present Charity Champions.”

COVID will force the group to pivot, but the overall impact will still be as great if not greater because this year’s nonprofits will remain Classroom Champions during the 2021 season, as well.

“It’s going to look a little different.  We are going to modify as much as possible to make sure that this group and this season gets as much or more recognition than any before,” Littlewood said. “We are dedicated to that.”

The recipients were honored Thursday at a luncheon at Ridgewood Country Club in Waco.

With the addition of the seven, 43 nonprofits have now been named Charity Champions.

Littlewood says he looks forward to a great beginning with the newest members to form a lifelong partnership.

“As I’ve said before, our motto, and it’s not just a motto, it’s the fabric of the organization,” he said. “Our motto is one a Charity Champion, always a Charity Champion.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

