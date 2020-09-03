Lorena: Boil order issued for Levi Water Supply Corp. customers

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A boil order was issued for customers of the Levi Water Supply Corp. Thursday after a major water line break.

The break caused a loss of pressure or an interruption in service on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 in areas including Levi Parkway, Amanda Acres, Iron Bridge Road; Silo Hill Subdivision; Foxtrot Lane; parts of Southwinds Drive; and for Falls County customers.

Customers who experienced a loss in pressure or loss of service should boil water intended for consumption, cooking or ice-making vigorously before use.

The order will remain in effect until routine tests confirm the water supply is free of contaminants, but because of the Labor Day weekend the results may not come in until next Tuesday or Wednesday.

