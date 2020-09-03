Advertisement

Makar, Hutchinson help Avalanche force Game 7 against Stars

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche clash in a best-of-seven series in the Western Conference Semifinals(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 to force a decisive Game 7 in their second-round playoff series.

Nikita Zadorov and Mikko Rantanen also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon added an empty-netter for the Avalanche, who staved off elimination for a second-straight game to tie the series at three wins apiece.

Colorado has never won a postseason series when trailing 3-1. Both teams lost in Game 7 last season in the second round.

