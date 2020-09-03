Advertisement

Members named to panel probing WHO’s pandemic response

An independent panel appointed by the World Health Organization to review its coordination of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic will have full access to any internal U.N. agency documents, materials and emails necessary.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - An independent panel appointed by the World Health Organization to review its coordination of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic will have full access to any internal U.N. agency documents, materials and emails necessary.

The panel’s co-chairs are, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark.

They announced the 11 other members on Thursday.

They include Dr. Joanne Liu, who was an outspoken WHO critic during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

Also named to the panel are a Chinese doctor who was the first to publicly confirm human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.

Clark said she and Sirleaf Johnson chose the panel members independently without any WHO influence.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

