New senior commander takes over at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Army Forces Command General Michael Garrett on Wednesday held a welcoming ceremony and press conference for newly appointed Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV, who is taking over duties from Deputy Commanding General Scott Efflandt.

After the deaths of Vanessa Guillen, Elder Fernandes and a number of other soldiers over the past several months, Garrett said transparency is the highest priority.

“We will not be defined by this,” he said.

“We one Specialist Guillen and her family our very best efforts to get better and we will.”

Richardson says the plan of action is to reestablish trust between soldiers, their chain of command and the public.

“We need to teach young leaders how to ask hard, difficult questions,” he said.

“Those are the one that then allow relationships to build.”

The military leaders announced a plan called Operation Phantom Action.

While it’s still a work in progress, the operation will establish times for soldiers and their leaders to have conversations and counseling on matters like sexual harassment, suicidal thoughts and racial injustice.

Richardson said change is imminent and doesn’t want the deaths of Guillen and other soldiers to be in vain.

“Trust is strong in the army, but we have individual instances where they trust is broken and one break in that link is one too many.”

Efflandt will remain on post in a supporting role.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.