Not As Much Rain As Yesterday, But Rain Chances Staying High

The widespread rain Tuesday night and Wednesday produced a healthy amount of rain across Central Texas with totals between 1″ and 4″ across most of the area while isolated amounts 5″ to 7″ were seen too. Although rain chances stay high today and we are expecting another round of mostly morning rain, the coverage should be a lot lower today. Rain chances today are near 70%, mainly before lunch time, as more scattered showers and storms form across the area. Rain will be a bit more scattered so it won’t be raining everywhere this morning but any storm that forms has the potential to drop 1″ to 3″ of rain per hour and creek, stream, and street flooding could be re-aggravated or occur this morning. Once we move into the afternoon, rain chances drop to about 40%. Many may stay dry, but don’t be surprised if scattered rain and storms are still dotting the landscape. With a bit less coverage of the showers and storms today, morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s may be able to warm into the mid 80s. If you see more rain than your neighbors, your high temperatures will be a bit lower than that.

Overnight rain chances hover near 50% tonight and the rain chances tomorrow hover near 50% too. The best potential for rain will again be during the pre-dawn and morning hours, but if rain doesn’t fall during that timeframe, the potential for rain will shift to the midday and afternoon hours. High school football games may be a bit rainy, but we’re only anticipating a rain chance near 40% during the early evening. High temperatures tomorrow will likely be a touch higher since rain coverage will be a bit lower. Highs tomorrow should warm into the mid-to-upper 80s. The upper-level system responsible for all the rain continues to weaken and should only give us a 40% chance of rain Saturday. Outdoor plans aren’t a 100% go so make sure to keep aware of any rain that may move through while you’re outside. Sunday and Labor Day Monday should be rain-free with highs warming into the low-to-mid 90s. These temperatures are still pretty close to average for this time of year, but with all of the recent rain, heat index values may climb to and over 100°.

We’re still keeping a close eye on a mid-week cold front set to arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday. The front will likely bring us some scattered storms, but the jury is out as to whether or not the front will actually make it through. Medium-range forecast model data shows highs either in the low 70s Wednesday or in the mid 90s! We still believe the front will move through so, for now, our high forecast Wednesday will be close to 80° with a slow warm up back into the mid 80s by the week’s end.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.