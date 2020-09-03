One local teen shot, second hurt in struggle for gun during child custody exchange
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - One local teenager was shot and a second suffered flash burns in a struggle for a gun during a child custody exchange late Thursday morning at a home in the 1400 block of Lisa Street in Bellmead, near the landmark round American Bank building.
Family members took the teenager with the gunshot wound to a local hospital, police said.
He was in stable condition and was talking, police said.
The two 17-year-old victims were trying to disarm a man in his early 20os after a dispute erupted during the exchange.
Police are looking for the man.
(Hannah Hall contributed to this story)
