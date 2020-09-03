Advertisement

Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

Democrats and the Trump administration are taking a key step toward avoiding a government shutdown in September. (AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats and the Trump administration are taking a key step toward avoiding a government shutdown in September.

They have informally agreed to keep a stopgap funding bill that’s needed to avert a government shutdown free of controversy or conflict.

That’s according to Democratic and Republican aides on Capitol Hill who were briefed on a Tuesday conversation between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The accord is aimed at keeping a government shutdown off the table amid the ongoing battles over new coronavirus relief legislation.

It should also help Washington avoid the possibility of a shutdown ahead of the election.

