Random testing scheduled after COVID-19 found in BU dorm’s sewage

About 600 women live in Collins Hall on the Baylor University campus.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Some of the 600 women living in Collins Hall near Pat Neff Hall on the Baylor University campus were chosen randomly for mandatory COVID-19 testing on Thursday after traces of the virus were found in the dormitory’s wastewater, the school’s student newspaper, The Baylor Lariat, reported.

University scientists are monitoring the wastewater from the school’s campus residential facilities as part of Baylor’s effort to stem community spread of COVID-19.

Baylor Vice President for Marketing and Communications Jason Cook told the paper 15% of the dorm’s residents will be tested in addition to the 5% tested as part of the school’s weekly random testing, which started Monday.

On Saturday Baylor announced that residents of the third and fourth floors of another dorm, Martin Hall, were instructed to remain in place for four days after 21 third and fourth floor residents tested positive for the virus.

Students living on the first and second floors were instructed not to visit the upper floors for any reason.

The university reported 490 active cases of the virus on Wednesday.

A total of 718 members of the campus community have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 1.

