Restaurant Report Card for September 3, 2020

Warm cheese, a dusty walk-in cooler and workers without hair restraints were some of the things that caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Secret Chef of Waco at 7723 Central Park Dr. in Woodway got a 91 on a recent inspection.

According to the health department’s report, the cheese was not kept cold enough.

It had to be thrown out.

Some of the meals did not have expiration dates on them and there was dust in the walk-in cooler.

Some of the workers were not wearing hair restraints.

Taco Bueno #3087 at 815 North Valley Mills Dr. in Waco got a 92 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted that expired cilantro had to be thrown out.

Tortillas were stored in a dirty cabinet.

Several foods were not being kept at the right temperature.

Condiments like Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and some onions were not kept cool enough per food safety standards.

El Tapatio at 715 South 1st St. in Temple got a 93 on a recent inspection.

The health worker withheld the permit because water draining from inside the kitchen was flowing into the grease trap and then out on the ground, which is illegal, especially, if it was dumping out on the ground.

Also, the grease trap was improperly sealed against ground water intrusion.

The dishwasher was not properly sanitizing.

This week’s clean plate award goes to Sophia’s Fish N Chips.

Sometimes simple is good.

The business serves fried catfish dinners, plates, and you can even get the fish on a sandwich.

If you don’t want fish, try the hot links with bar-b-q sauce.

For more information on where to find this Waco-area food truck, check out business’s Facebook page.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

