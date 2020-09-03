Advertisement

Rockets edge Thunder to win wild Game 7, move on to Lakers

Referee Pat Fraher, left, and Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) look on as Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) celebrates after blocking a 3-point shot attempt by Dort during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Referee Pat Fraher, left, and Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) look on as Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) celebrates after blocking a 3-point shot attempt by Dort during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - James Harden made up for a miserable shooting night with a big blocked shot, Russell Westbrook scored 20 points against his former team, and the Houston Rockets edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-102 in Game 7 of their first-round series.

The Rockets pulled out a tense final game of the first round that lasted long past the final basket as replays and fouls were sorted out.

In the end, Houston prevailed to set up a second-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers that begins Friday despite Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer, going 4 for 15 from the field.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UIL requests schools to bear down on social distancing at football games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Central Texas football fans exhaled a sigh of relief Friday night knowing that some games were played, but the hunger for sports dished out a side of social distancing rule-bending.

Sports

Mart’s Freeman earns statewide award after opening-week performance vs. Teague

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Mart senior Roddrell Freeman was named Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football 2A Player of the Week after his performance against the Teague Lions last Friday.

Sports

Brantley homers early, Astros hold on for 2-1 win over Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer early to back up a strong start from rookie Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros held on for 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

Sports

Makar, Hutchinson help Avalanche force Game 7 against Stars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 to force a decisive Game 7 in their second-round playoff series.

Latest News

Sports

UIL requests schools to bear down on social distancing at football games

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Clippers’ Morris, Mavs’ Doncic fined for actions in Game 6

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for his flagrant foul on the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, who was penalized $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee.

Classroom Champions

2020 Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Larson Hoffmeyer

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Larson Hoffmeyer is ranked third in his class and has racked up 20 dual-credit hours for college.

Marquee Matchup

WEEK 2: Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Voting for the second week of the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup is now open. Choose between four matchups: China Spring-Lorena, Connally-La Vega, Holland-Bosqueville, and Mart-McGregor.

Sports

Rangers outlast Astros in 10 innings

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Elvis Andrus’ first home run of the season helped force extra innings, where the Texas Rangers eventually held off the Houston Astros 6-5 Tuesday night.

Sports

2020 Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Larson Hoffmeyer

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT