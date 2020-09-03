Saucy nugs? Man calls ‘boneless chicken wings’ moniker a lie

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man is making political waves over his impassioned plea to take action against boneless chicken wings.

Video of Ander Christensen’s satirical rant before the Lincoln City Council on Monday pleading to ban the “boneless chicken wing” moniker has garnered widespread attention.

Christensen, who is the son of a council member, made his case that the meat in boneless wings doesn’t come from a chicken’s wing at all, but from its breast, telling the council, “We’ve been living a lie for far too long.”

Instead, he suggested the dish could be renamed, “buffalo-style chicken tenders, wet tenders, saucy nugs or trash.”

