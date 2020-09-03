Soggy End to the Week; Hot & Humid Labor Day Weekend Ahead

Most of Central Texas has gotten wet since we started the month of September and we are a few days into the month now! We’ve seen rain totals as high as 10 inches (Streeman, TX) in some places, but others of us haven’t seen nearly as much rain (San Saba, TX) with totals less than an inch. We keep rain chances in the forecast at least for tomorrow with another batch of showers and storms moving our way.

Tonight temperatures will hold steady in the 70s under a mostly cloudy sky and some showers around. Before midnight, activity should be spotty in nature with most of us getting a break from the rain for a few hours. After midnight, rain chances go back up as we see a wave of heavy rain move back in. Highest chances for the heavy rain will be in the southern portion of the area and east of I-35. Those are prime areas that have already seen multiple inches of rain, so flooding issues could be a concern through Friday. We don’t expect as much rain as we’ve seen the past two days, but another few inches is definitely possible.

Friday afternoon the activity turns more scattered once again and temperatures will get into the los to mid 80s. More rain and clouds, lower temperatures but some sunshine could peak in here and there and those that see sun, will make it into the upper 80s and maybe low 90s.

Our Labor Day weekend looks hot and muggy with rain chances tapering off & by Monday we are dry. High temperatures return to the 90s through next Tuesday. Then it all depends on what happens with our next cold front...how cool will it get? That’s something we will be watching in the next few days.

