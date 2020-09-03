State’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 13,000; just 1 new death reported in Central Texas

(KWTX) - The state’s COVID-19 death toll rose BY 221 to 13,091 Thursday, but just one new death was reported in Central Texas, where the total number of confirmed cases increased by 163 to 17,016.

According to state data based on death certificates and county of residence Thursday, 228 area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 65 Bell County residents, one more than the local count of 63; five Bosque County residents; 10 Coryell County residents, four more than the local count; three Falls County residents; one Freestone County resident; three Hamilton County residents; 11 Hill County residents; six Lampasas County residents; five Leon County residents; eight Limestone County residents; 82 McLennan County residents, six fewer than the local count of 88; five Milam County residents; 17 Navarro County residents, nine fewer than the local count of 26; and five Robertson County residents, two more than the local count of three.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 3,899 new cases of the virus Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 625,347.

Of that number, 84,897 cases were active and 527,359 patients have recovered.

The grown in the case count has slowed here and around the state, the number of patients hospitalized is falling, and so is the statewide positivity rate.

Gov. Greg Abbott hinted this week that restrictions may be loosened if those trends continue.

At least 4,075 patients were hospitalized Thursday, about 75 fewer than on Wednesday, while in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, at least 86 patients were hospitalized, about the same as on Wednesday.

The statewide positivity rate dropped from 9.64% Wednesday to 8.98% Thursday.

More than 5.1 million tests have been administered statewide.

But local health officials continue to urge vigilance, particularly over the holiday weekend.

“We want to remind everyone ahead of Labor Day weekend to remain vigilant about preventing COVID-19,” Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Thursday.

“We have seen a decline in cases from our highest daily number, but we are by no means out of the woods and we could see a quick surge up in cases if we are not careful.”

Just three of the state’s 254 counties are still free of the virus.

BELL COUNTY

Bell County’s case total increased by 32 Thursday to 4,868, 18 of which are new.

Of the total, 4,406 patients have recovered.

The state count, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, rose by 46 Thursday to 4,942.

The Bell County Public Health District launched a new COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday and continued to transition to a new method of computing the virus’ death toll based on death certificates and county of residence, following the state’s lead.

Local data Thursday showed 64 deaths. State data showed 65.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard, which tracks and updates COVID-19 cases in schools, showed Thursday that 45 staff members have tested positive for the virus since March 16, an increase of two since Wednesday, but listed no positive tests involving students.

The Harker Heights Police Department announced Thursday it’s canceling its annual National Night Out Event scheduled for Oct. 6 because of concerns about the coronavirus.

PREVIOUS BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 80 new cases of the virus Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 6,629.

Sixty percent of the new cases involve residents who are 29 or younger and nearly half of them involve residents ranging in age from18 to 25.

Thirty eight patients were hospitalized Thursday, 10 of them on ventilators.

Twenty six of the 38 are McLennan County residents.

The new cases involve three residents ranging in age from 1 to 10; four residents ranging in age from 11 to 17; 38 ranging in age from 18-25, three ranging in age from 26 to 29; 10 residents in their 30s; seven residents in their 40s; five residents in their 50s; two residents who range in age from 60 to 64; two residents who range in age from 65 to 69; one resident whose age ranges from 70 to 74; two whose ages range from 75 to 79, and three who are 80 or older.

The county’s death toll is 88, according to local data, but state data showed 83 deaths Thursday.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 522 active cases on Thursday, up 32 from 490 on Wednesday. A total of 759 members of the campus community have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 1. Over the past seven days 293 tested positive, which translates to a positivity rate of 10.8%.

Some of the 600 women living in Collins Hall near Pat Neff Hall on the Baylor University campus were chosen randomly for mandatory COVID-19 testing on Thursday after traces of the virus were found in the dormitory’s wastewater, the school’s student newspaper, The Baylor Lariat, reported. University scientists are monitoring the wastewater from the school’s campus residential facilities as part of Baylor’s effort to stem community spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile third- and fourth-floor residents of Martin Hall on the Baylor campus, who were instructed over the weekend to remain in place after 21 positive COVID-19 tests, were released from the directive at 6 a.m. Thursday, although some remain either is isolation or quarantine.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard showed four active cases involving students Wednesday at Midway High School, one active case involving a staff member at Woodway Elementary School and one active case involving a staff member at a facility other than a school.

One case of the virus has been confirmed in the Bosqueville ISD, Superintendent James Skeeler said Wednesday.

The City of Woodway Thursday joined several other Central Texas cities including Waco in canceling its annual National Night Out event scheduled for Oct. 6 because of COVID-19 concerns.

The city also postponed the 47th annual Woodway Public Safety Association BBQ, but a drive-thru cookout is scheduled for Oct. 24.

Extraco Event Center officials confirmed Wednesday the first weekend of the 2020 Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Waco Invitational on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 has been canceled because of slow ticket sales, but the second weekend on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 is still on. Tickets may be purchased online.

PREVIOUS MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported one new case of the virus Thursday, raising the county’s total to 552.

Of the total, 208 cases were active and 338 patients have recovered.

State data, which includes state prison inmates housed in Gatesville units, rose by four to 1,436 with 707 recoveries.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday was reporting 27 active cases involving inmates and 30 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 363 inmates were on medical restriction and 31 were medically isolated; 580 cases involving inmates and 55 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 1,702 inmates were medically restricted and 589 were medically isolated; three cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; eight cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 98 inmates were medically restricted, and four cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville, where 37 were medically restricted.

The county’s death toll is 10, according to state data, but according to local data the virus earlier claimed six lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported two new cases Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 467.

Of the total, 290 patients have recovered.

Eight Limestone County residents have now died of the virus, according to state data.

The first was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County was still reporting 1,110 confirmed cases and 251 probable cases of the virus Thursday for a total of 1,361.

The county reported 131 active cases Thursday.

A total of 1,204 patients have recovered.

Fourteen were hospitalized.

The county is reporting 26 deaths from the virus, but state data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 18.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Thursday Bosque County was reporting 232 cases and 171 recoveries. Revised state data based on death certificates showed five residents have died.

Falls County had 172 confirmed cases and 138 recoveries Thursday. State data showed three deaths. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported three cases involving employees at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin. A Chilton High School student who was last on campus on Aug. 28 has tested positive for the virus, the district advised parents in a letter Tuesday.

Freestone County was reporting 388 cases Thursday. Of the total, 181 patients have recovered. A total of 167 active cases involving inmates and 10 involving employees were reported at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague where 1,082 inmates were medically restricted and 167 were isolated. The county reported its first death from the virus on Aug. 31.

Hamilton County was reporting 105 confirmed cases Thursday. A total of 85 patients have recovered. Three residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

Hill County reported a total of 383 cases Thursday, an increase of five, with 327 recoveries and an additional death. Eleven residents have died, according to state data. A teacher at Hillsboro Elementary School was confirmed to have the virus on Monday, the Hillsboro ISD said in a letter to parents. The district also advised parents that a student who was at Hillsboro Intermediate School on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lampasas County was reporting 158 cases with 118 recoveries. Six residents diagnosed with the virus have now died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 204 confirmed cases, an increase of three, with 151 recoveries Thursday. The virus has claimed five lives in the county, according to state data.

Milam County reported 446 cases and 413 recoveries Thursday. Twenty five cases were active. Five Milam County residents diagnosed with the virus have died. Seven patients were hospitalized.

Mills County reported 35 cases with 25 recoveries Thursday.

Robertson County reported 270 cases Thursday. Of that number, 29 cases were active and 238 patients have recovered. Three residents have died, according to local data. State data showed five deaths. The Franklin ISD Thursday announced the cancellation of its JV games Thursday night against Lake Belton and Anderson high schools and its varsity game against Hearne after several Franklin players tested positive for COVID-19. The district is also canceling all boys’ athletics until Sept. 8 and will deep clean all athletic facilities. Walk-up testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 through Sept. 10 at Grace United Methodist Church at 408 South Magnolia St. in Hearne. Those who want to be tested must have a photo ID, a phone number and an email address.

San Saba County reported 39 cases and 27 recoveries Thursday. The TDCJ Thursday reported two cases involving employees of the San Saba Transfer Facility.

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.