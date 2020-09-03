Advertisement

Governor considering putting Austin Police under state control after local budget cut

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./POOL via The Texas Tribune)
By JOLIE MCCULLOUGH
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Texas Tribune) - Gov. Greg Abbott is considering a legislative proposal that, if passed, would put the control of the Austin Police Department under state authority.

Texas’ governor tweeted Thursday that he was looking at a strategy that would stop major city officials’ efforts to shift resources away from police departments and into other social services.

Austin became the first Texas city to approve cutting its police budget last month as calls rise to “defund police” during a revived movement against police brutality and racial injustice.

“This proposal for the state to takeover the Austin Police Department is one strategy I’m looking at,” Abbott tweeted.

“We can’t let Austin’s defunding & disrespect for law enforcement to endanger the public & invite chaos like in Portland and Seattle.”

The potential legislation, sent to Abbott by former Texas House Representatives Terry Keel and Ron Wilson after Austin’s decision, would allow for a city with a population over 1 million and less than two police officers per 1,000 residents — a bucket Austin falls into — to have its police force consolidated with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The state’s law enforcement branch would take over the local police department and form a new entity if the governor decided there were “insufficient municipal resources being appropriated for public safety needs,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Texas Tribune.

The director of DPS would control operations of the new department, and the state’s Public Safety Commission, a five-member board that oversees DPS and is appointed by the governor, would decide its budget, said Keel, who is also a former Travis County sheriff.

The money would then be taken from state sales revenue taxes usually sent to the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Latest News

News

CDC's ban on evictions worrying local landlords, renters

Updated: 18 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

State’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 13,000; just 1 new death reported in Central Texas

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The state’s COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 13,000 Thursday, but just one new death was reported in Central Texas, where the total number of confirmed cases increased to just more than 17,000.

News

Local bank helps community during pandemic

Updated: 57 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for September 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Warm cheese, a dusty walk-in cooler and workers without hair restraints were some of the things that caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

Latest News

News

Heavy rain continues to cause headaches for Central Texas motorists

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A second day of heavy rain was causing headaches for motorists in some parts of Central Texas.

Tell Me Something Good

Local nonprofits get a helping hand at a time when it’s needed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
Thanks to a local bank some local nonprofits are getting a helping hand at a time many of them need help most amid the economic stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

News

Grand jury indicts Central Texas man in deadly July shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A grand jury returned a murder indictment Thursday against a Central Texas man charged in connection with a shooting in July that left another man dead.

Health

Random testing scheduled after COVID-19 found in BU dorm’s sewage

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some of the hundreds of women who live in a Baylor residence fall will be tested for COVID-19 after university scientists discovered traces of the virus in the dormitory’s sewage.

News

Demolition of iconic American Bank in Bellmead to begin next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Demolition of the exterior of the iconic American “Round Bank” will begin next week as the bank looks forward to building a brand new facility at the site.

News

Arrest at local airport leads to seizure of heroin, meth, large amount of cash

Updated: 5 hours ago
Investigators recovered heroin, methamphetamine and a large amount of cash after arresting a man at a local airport during a narcotics distribution investigation.