’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

This image shows actor Robert Pattinson in the teaser trailer for “The Batman.”
This image shows actor Robert Pattinson in the teaser trailer for “The Batman.”(Source: Warner Bros. via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) – A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday that the individual is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols.

Robert Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the new film from director Matt Reeves, which had resumed filming just a few days ago after an almost six-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October because of the delays.

