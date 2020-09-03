UIL requests schools to bear down on social distancing at football games

LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas football fans exhaled a sigh of relief Friday night knowing that some games were played, but the hunger for sports dished out a side of social distancing rule-bending.

The UIL released a reminder to athletic directors Tuesday, telling schools to enforce the executive order released by Governor Greg Abbott related to face coverings, or face possible event suspensions.

“How it’s going to be enforced, I’m not sure,” Academy Athletic Director Jared Hunt said. “Obviously, we’ll deal with it when it comes down and hopefully it doesn’t come down on our end. The only thing I can do as an AD is take their guidance and take it further. We’ve done a good job but we have to hammer it down.”

Schools are required to limit attendance to at least 50% capacity, but that’s not a hard cap.

“Fifty percent looks crowded,” Hunt said. “I’m telling you right now. Fifty percent, you alternate rows, they’re sitting butt to butt, you just cram them on the rows, it still looks packed.

“I don’t want to start out at 50%, break the rules, and the kids can’t play and the fans can’t come. I’d rather go soft with it and then start increasing as we see we can do that.”

While not a definite number, Hunt says Academy appears headed to a 30% capacity for their first home game next week against Groesbeck.

