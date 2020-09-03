Advertisement

UIL requests schools to bear down on social distancing at football games

Sunnyvale fans react to a touchdown scored by their team against Connally.
Sunnyvale fans react to a touchdown scored by their team against Connally.(KWTX)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas football fans exhaled a sigh of relief Friday night knowing that some games were played, but the hunger for sports dished out a side of social distancing rule-bending.

The UIL released a reminder to athletic directors Tuesday, telling schools to enforce the executive order released by Governor Greg Abbott related to face coverings, or face possible event suspensions.

“How it’s going to be enforced, I’m not sure,” Academy Athletic Director Jared Hunt said. “Obviously, we’ll deal with it when it comes down and hopefully it doesn’t come down on our end. The only thing I can do as an AD is take their guidance and take it further. We’ve done a good job but we have to hammer it down.”

Schools are required to limit attendance to at least 50% capacity, but that’s not a hard cap.

“Fifty percent looks crowded,” Hunt said. “I’m telling you right now. Fifty percent, you alternate rows, they’re sitting butt to butt, you just cram them on the rows, it still looks packed.

“I don’t want to start out at 50%, break the rules, and the kids can’t play and the fans can’t come. I’d rather go soft with it and then start increasing as we see we can do that.”

While not a definite number, Hunt says Academy appears headed to a 30% capacity for their first home game next week against Groesbeck.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Clippers’ Morris, Mavs’ Doncic fined for actions in Game 6

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for his flagrant foul on the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, who was penalized $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee.

Sports

Mart’s Freeman earns statewide award after opening-week performance vs. Teague

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Mart senior Roddrell Freeman was named Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football 2A Player of the Week after his performance against the Teague Lions last Friday.

Classroom Champions

2020 Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Larson Hoffmeyer

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Larson Hoffmeyer is ranked third in his class and has racked up 20 dual-credit hours for college.

Marquee Matchup

WEEK 2: Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Voting for the second week of the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup is now open. Choose between four matchups: China Spring-Lorena, Connally-La Vega, Holland-Bosqueville, and Mart-McGregor.

Latest News

Sports

Rangers outlast Astros in 10 innings

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Elvis Andrus’ first home run of the season helped force extra innings, where the Texas Rangers eventually held off the Houston Astros 6-5 Tuesday night.

Sports

2020 Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Larson Hoffmeyer

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Baylor, Texas A&M announce kickoff times for respective openers

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Baylor Bears and Texas A&M Aggies have known their season-opening opponents for a few weeks, but now they both know kickoff times for their respective games.

Sports

Baylor finalizes single-digit number assignments

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Baylor Bears announced single-digit jersey number assignments to five players Tuesday, including a number that’s believed to never have been worn by a Baylor football player in the past.

Sports

Five-goal first period lifts Avalanche over Stars

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Colorado Avalanche exploded for five goals in the first period of a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup Monday night.

Sports

Texas baseball commit aiming to lead Lampasas to 4A-I glory

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The hype around Lampasas senior quarterback Ace Whitehead is warranted, but he’s been able to maintain his focus.