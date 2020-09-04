A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some

JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) - The Trump administration rolled out a $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit after Congress failed to agree to extend a $600 payment.

Yet because of a raft of restrictions and bureaucratic hurdles, more than 1 million unemployed won’t receive that $300 check, and their financial struggles will deepen.

Many were low-paid workers whose unemployment aid falls below the $100 weekly threshold.

That stands to widen the inequalities that disproportionately hurt Black and Latino workers, who are more likely to work in low-wage jobs.

Gig and contract workers won’t qualify, either.

And the program requires the unemployed to certify that their job loss stemmed from the coronavirus, a provision that could trip up many.

