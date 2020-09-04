Advertisement

Biden team, Trump admin sign transition memorandum

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s transition team has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Trump administration to begin planning for a potential handover of power.

Biden’s team signed the memo with the General Services Administration Thursday, according to the agency.

The document is required under the Presidential Transition Act and formalizes how the federal government will go about assisting Biden’s transition team ahead of Election Day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 1 million unemployed won’t receive the $300 benefit check the president authorized, and their financial struggles will deepen.

News

Trump campaign tour bus makes stop in Central Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas wasn’t on the schedule, but a red Team Trump tour bus stopped here Friday en route to an event in Bedford.

National

Protesters gather outside Pelosi’s California home after her salon visit

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hairstylists took to the street outside of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home Thursday.

Politics

White House faces skepticism over prospects for a vaccine

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Could the U.S. really see a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day?

Latest News

Politics

Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and the Trump administration are taking a key step toward avoiding a government shutdown in September.

National Politics

Trump suggests polling place double-check for mail-in voters

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
In a series of tweets, Trump encouraged voters to go to their polling site to “see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly.”

National

Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The accord is aimed at keeping any possibility of a government shutdown off the table despite ongoing battles over COVID-19 relief legislation.

Politics

Texas court freezes plan to send 2 million mail ballot applications

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Texas Supreme Court has stopped, for now, a plan to send more than 2 million mail-in ballot applications to registered Houston-area voters before the November election.

Politics

Biden says school reopening a national emergency

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the issue of safely reopening America’s schools is a “national emergency.”

Politics

Fox, C-SPAN, NBC moderators for upcoming Trump-Biden debates

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Representatives from Fox News, C-SPAN and NBC will moderate the upcoming debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.