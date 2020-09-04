Britney Spears wants conservatorship process

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Britney Spears is welcoming public scrutiny of the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 12 years as she seeks to push her father out of power.

The singer has filed an objection to a motion from her father, James Spears, to seal a recent filing in the case. Spears says the public ought to know what is happening to her.

In doing so, Spears has tacitly voiced her support for the #FreeBritney movement among fans that her father has shown scorn for.

