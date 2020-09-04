Central Texas COVID curve flattens, but could Labor Day weekend end the lull?

(KWTX) – Just 104 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Central Texas and area health officials are urging residents not to let their guard down during the Labor Day weekend to avoid a repeat of the surge that occurred after the July Fourth holiday when the number of new cases rose by as much as 560 in a single day.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the region stood at 17,120 Friday while the statewide total rose by 4,215 to 630,829.

Of the statewide total, 85,375 cases were active Friday and 531,223 patients have recovered.

Just three of the state’s 254 counties are still free of the virus.

The statewide positivity rate rose slightly Friday from 8.98% to 9.74%, but the number of patients in hospitals dropped from 4,075 to 3,889.

In the two Trauma Service areas that include most of Central Texas, at least 91 patients were hospitalized Friday.

The virus has claimed at least 13,231 lives in Texas, an increase of 140 over Thursday.

Another death was reported Friday in Lampasas County, raising the county’s toll to seven, and state data showed two more deaths Friday in Bell County, raising the toll to 67.

According to state data based on death certificates and county of residence Thursday, 233 area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 67 Bell County residents, three more than the local count of 64; five Bosque County residents; 10 Coryell County residents, four more than the local count; three Falls County residents; one Freestone County resident; three Hamilton County residents; 11 Hill County residents; seven Lampasas County residents; five Leon County residents; eight Limestone County residents; 85 McLennan County residents, three fewer than the local count of 88; five Milam County residents; 18 Navarro County residents, eight fewer than the local count of 26; and five Robertson County residents, two more than the local count of three.

BELL COUNTY

Bell County’s case total increased by just 13 Friday from 4,868 to 4,881.

Of the total, 4,413 patients have recovered.

The state count, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, increased by 32 Friday to 4,974.

The Bell County Public Health District has launched a new COVID-19 dashboard and continued to transition to a new method of computing the virus’ death toll based on death certificates and county of residence, following the state’s lead.

Local data Friday showed 64 deaths. State data showed 67, an increase of two.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard, which tracks and updates COVID-19 cases in schools, showed Thursday that 45 staff members have tested positive for the virus since March 16, but listed no positive tests involving students.

The Harker Heights Police Department announced Thursday it’s canceling its annual National Night Out Event scheduled for Oct. 6 because of concerns about the coronavirus.

PREVIOUS BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 39 new cases of the virus Friday, increasing the county’s total to 6,668.

Of the total 5,924 patients have recovered and 657 cases were active, about a third of the 1,927 active cases reported Thursday.

“A recent quality control review by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District identified an incomplete reporting and accounting of recovered cases,” the health district said in its update.

“In the last week of June, the health district outsourced a portion of the case investigations and contact tracing to the Texas Department of State Health Services. These cases were not added to the recoveries count, so they were still marked as active,” the district said.

Forty one patients were hospitalized Friday, 10 of them on ventilators.

Twenty five of the 41 are McLennan County residents.

The virus has claimed 88 lives in the county, but state data set the toll at 85.

Younger residents continue to drive the increase in new cases.

Nearly half of the newly confirmed cases involve residents younger than 29.

Sixteen of the new cases involve residents who range in age from 18 to 25; two involve residents who range in age from 26 to 29; four involve residents in their 30s; five involve residents in their 40s; seven involve residents in their 50s; two involve residents whose ages range from 65 to 69; two involve residents who range in age from 70 to 74, and one involves a resident who’s 80 or older.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 531 active cases on Friday, up nine from 522 on Thursday. A total of 824 members of the campus community have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 1. Over the past seven days 258 have tested positive, which translates to a positivity rate of 6.5%

Some of the 600 women living in Collins Hall near Pat Neff Hall on the Baylor University campus were chosen randomly for mandatory COVID-19 testing on Thursday after traces of the virus were found in the dormitory’s wastewater, the school’s student newspaper, The Baylor Lariat, reported. University scientists are monitoring the wastewater from the school’s campus residential facilities as part of Baylor’s effort to stem community spread of COVID-19.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard showed three active cases involving students Friday at Midway High School, one active case involving a staff member at Woodway Elementary School and one active case involving a staff member at a facility other than a school.

A second grader at South Bosque Elementary School also tested positive for the virus, but that wasn’t added to the dashboard Friday.

One case of the virus has been confirmed in the Bosqueville ISD, Superintendent James Skeeler

PREVIOUS MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County was still reporting 552 confirmed cases Friday.

Of the total, 208 cases were active and 338 patients have recovered.

State data, which includes state prison inmates housed in Gatesville units, rose by seven to 1,443 with 725 recoveries.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday was reporting 26 active cases involving inmates and 27 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 400 inmates were on medical restriction and 33 were medically isolated; 580 cases involving inmates and 56 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 1,517 inmates were medically restricted and 584 were medically isolated; four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; eight cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 98 inmates were medically restricted, and four cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville.

The county’s death toll is 10, according to state data, but according to local data the virus earlier claimed six lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported six new cases Friday, raising the county’s total to 473.

Of the total, 304 patients have recovered.

Eight Limestone County residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

The first was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County was still reporting 1,110 confirmed cases and 251 probable cases of the virus Thursday for a total of 1,361.

The county reported 131 active cases Thursday.

A total of 1,204 patients have recovered.

Fourteen were hospitalized.

The county is reporting 26 deaths from the virus, but state data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 18.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Friday Bosque County was reporting 240 cases and 175 recoveries. Revised state data based on death certificates showed five residents have died.

Falls County had 173 confirmed cases and 139 recoveries Friday. State data showed three deaths. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported three cases involving employees at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin.

Freestone County was reporting 389 cases Friday. Of the total, 187 patients have recovered. A total of 167 active cases involving inmates and six involving employees were reported at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague where 459 inmates were medically restricted and 167 were isolated. The county reported its first death from the virus on Aug. 31.

Hamilton County was reporting 105 confirmed cases Friday. A total of 85 patients have recovered. Three residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

Hill County reported a total of 390 cases Friday, an increase of seven, with 326 recoveries. Eleven residents have died, according to state data. The Hillsboro ISD notified parents Friday that a staff member who was present Monday at Hillsboro High School has tested positive for the virus.

Lampasas County was reporting 158 cases with 122 recoveries. The county also reported another death. Seven residents diagnosed with the virus have now died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 205 confirmed cases with 153 recoveries Thursday. The virus has claimed five lives in the county, according to state data.

Milam County reported 447 cases and 419 recoveries Thursday. Twenty three cases were active. Five Milam County residents diagnosed with the virus have died. Seven patients were hospitalized.

Mills County reported 35 cases with 27 recoveries Friday.

Robertson County was still reporting 270 cases Friday. Of that number, 29 cases were active and 238 patients have recovered. Three residents have died, according to local data. State data showed five deaths. The Franklin ISD canceled its varsity game Friday night against Hearne after several Franklin players tested positive for COVID-19. The district also canceled all boys’ athletics until next Tuesday and will deep clean all athletic facilities. Walk-up testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 through Sept. 10 at Grace United Methodist Church at 408 South Magnolia St. in Hearne. Those who want to be tested must have a photo ID, a phone number and an email address.

San Saba County reported 40 cases and 29 recoveries Friday. The TDCJ Friday reported two cases involving employees of the San Saba Transfer Facility.

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

