Advertisement

Central Texas man who ran Kansas City drug ring from home sentenced

A man who ran a drug ring in Kansas City, Kan., by phone from his home in a small Central Texas town is headed to prison after pleading guilty to seven felony counts. (MGN)
A man who ran a drug ring in Kansas City, Kan., by phone from his home in a small Central Texas town is headed to prison after pleading guilty to seven felony counts. (MGN)(KGNS)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - Jorge Portillo-Uranga, 36, who authorities say ran a drug ring in the metro Kansas City, Kan., area from his home in Teague has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts including intent to distribute cocaine.

Portillo-Uranga was arrested after an investigation that started in 2016 into a drug-trafficking organization that he managed from his home in Teague, court documents show.

The operation involved the sale of kilogram quantities of cocaine and marijuana in the Kansas City area.

“Investigators intercepted communications between Portillo-Uranga in Texas and other members of the organization as he directed their movements in obtaining cocaine and delivering it to Kansas City,” the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said in a press release.

“In various conversations, Portillo-Uranga expressed his suspicions that some of the traffickers were skimming cocaine from the shipments.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: TSTC continues in-person instruction

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Texas State Technical College has been working since March to be able to keep its doors open so students can learn in person, and that has meant making some changes on campus.

News

Two sought in deadly shooting at local apartment complex

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police have released surveillance images of two men sought in the investigation of a deadly shooting at a local apartment complex.

News

Trump campaign tour bus makes stop in Central Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas wasn’t on the schedule, but a red Team Trump tour bus stopped here Friday en route to an event in Bedford.

News

Fort Hood identifies soldier who collapsed, later died after physical training

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood Friday identified a 25-year-old soldier who collapsed and later died after physical training.

Latest News

News

McLennan County investigation defrosts cold case in Lubbock

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A local investigation into harassment of realtors led deputies to a suspect in a 17-year-old murder.

News

Police searching for suspect after local H-E-B robbed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Police are on the lookout for a suspect after an H-E-B was robbed Thursday evening.

News

A home for Jules

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Reports of child abuse could increase

Updated: 7 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

News

Good News Friday 9-4-2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 8-31-2020.

News

Stalled semi forces I-35 frontage road lane closures

Updated: 8 hours ago
A stalled semi truck shut down all lanes on the I-35 northbound frontage road near Loop 340 Friday morning.