Central Texas man who ran Kansas City drug ring from home sentenced

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - Jorge Portillo-Uranga, 36, who authorities say ran a drug ring in the metro Kansas City, Kan., area from his home in Teague has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts including intent to distribute cocaine.

Portillo-Uranga was arrested after an investigation that started in 2016 into a drug-trafficking organization that he managed from his home in Teague, court documents show.

The operation involved the sale of kilogram quantities of cocaine and marijuana in the Kansas City area.

“Investigators intercepted communications between Portillo-Uranga in Texas and other members of the organization as he directed their movements in obtaining cocaine and delivering it to Kansas City,” the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said in a press release.

“In various conversations, Portillo-Uranga expressed his suspicions that some of the traffickers were skimming cocaine from the shipments.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.