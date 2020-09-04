Expert reminds parents about COVID19 safety in the classroom

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With many students headed back to school for in person education Tuesday, health experts at Baylor Scott & White want to remind parents of some things to review with their kids.

Those include practices we know we should be doing like hand washing and sanitizing.

Children will be sharing some surfaces like door handles or a ball during physical education.

And parents should remind their children about the importance of wearing masks, since smaller spaces and higher numbers of people can lead to greater chances of transmission.

But it’s also important to make sure children don’t feel scared, but empowered.

“Sometimes we just need to be aware that children are seeing things on the internet or on TV, and just reminding them that we as a community we’re all working to keep each other safe and they can be part of that,” said Dr. Tresa McNeal.

Dr. McNeal said it’s also important to remind children not to touch their faces to avoid potentially infecting themselves with the virus.

