Finding a Family: A home for Jules

Kids, by nature, tend to be shy the first time you meet them, but then there’s Jules.
By Pete Sousa
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWTX) - Kids, by nature, tend to be shy the first time you meet them.

But then there’s Jules.

“He steals the show,” his Child Protective Services case worker Laura Clark said on a recent sun-splashed day at Cameron Park in Waco.

A look over Laura’s shoulder, at 7-year-old Jules soaking up the splash pad behind, her left no doubt she was telling the truth.

The state reports there are about 28,000 kids in the Texas foster care system, and like most of them, Jules is looking for a family to call his own.

But he’s different than most kids, in that he loves being outside.

While most children may choose to bury their heads in tablets or iPhones at every opportunity, Jules would rather explore the great outdoors.

“I can climb trees, and I go around the lake and I like the creek,” said Jules, before his trip to the splash pad.

“I also like to have a little swing too, so I can say ‘yeeeeeehaaaaaw!’”

Aside from his energetic personality, he’s also smart.

“He’s so intelligent, intelligent,” Clark says.

“He’s also very creative, his imagination is out of this world.”

Jules needs the stability of a permanent family to channel this energy and intellect, but he also needs love.

“Just for him to feel loved, to feel nurtured and to feel that he’s not being given up on, I think that’s what he needs most,” says Clark.

If you have any interest in adopting Jules or getting involved in fostering or adopting, contact CPS at (254) 756-5571.

