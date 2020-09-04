Fort Hood identifies soldier who collapsed, later died after physical training

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood Friday identified a 25-year-old soldier who collapsed after physical training on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 2 at a local hospital as Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, 25, of Pinehill, N.M.

Chee, who joined the army in February, was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.

“Every loss effects every single person in this battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking,” the battalion’s commander, Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, said.

“The entire Thunderhorse team sends our condolences to his family members and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Chee was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center after he collapsed and on Aug. 30 was transferred to Scott & White Medical Center where he died with family members by his side, Fort Hood said in a press release Friday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.