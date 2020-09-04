Advertisement

IAEA: Iran continues to expand stockpile of enriched uranium

The U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency says Iran continues to increase its stockpiles of enriched uranium.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VIENNA (AP) - The U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency says Iran continues to increase its stockpiles of enriched uranium, in violation of limitations set in the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported Friday in a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by The Associated Press that Iran as of Aug. 25 had stockpiled 2,105.4 kilograms (2.32 tons) of low-enriched uranium, up from 1,571.6 kilograms (1.73 tons) last reported on May 20.

Iran signed the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

Known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, it allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

