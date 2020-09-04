‘It’s been a really good two weeks,’ local superintendent says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas is asking students, parents, and staff to be careful over the Labor Day weekend after the district successfully navigated the first two weeks of a very different fall term.

“It’s been a really good two weeks,” Kazanas said Friday, as he urged students and staff to avoid large gatherings that could put the return to campus at risk.

“Continue to practice physical distancing and wearing the mask,” he says.

“It’s what is keeping our schools open.”

The district experienced a few hiccups as students returned to the classroom for the first time since March.

Leadership staff members at Woodway Elementary School were quarantined after a positive case before the start of the school year and last week dozens of Midway High School students were quarantined after a senior tested positive following an off-campus gathering.

On Friday, parents of South Bosque Elementary School students were notified that a second-grader tested positive for the virus.

Kazanas says students have been cooperative with the quarantine process.

“It is for safety reasons, it’s not because these students are punished,” Kazanas said.

The district is also making sure those students don’t fall behind.

“We are working very hard to make sure students do not miss out,” he said.

In all, the district has had fewer than 10 positive cases.

The district is preparing to conduct rapid testing, training school nurses to perform tests the results of which will be available in 20 minutes.

The tests are free to students, but will be performed only if students show symptoms and parents give their OK.

“It’s certainly not that we will ever be requiring testing of students as a school district or testing the whole student body,” says Kazanas.

The rapid testing is now available only at Midway High School.

