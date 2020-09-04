Advertisement

‘It’s been a really good two weeks,’ local superintendent says

Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas is asking students, parents, and staff to be careful over the Labor Day weekend after the district successfully navigated the first two weeks of a very different fall term. (File)
Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas is asking students, parents, and staff to be careful over the Labor Day weekend after the district successfully navigated the first two weeks of a very different fall term. (File)(KVLY)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas is asking students, parents, and staff to be careful over the Labor Day weekend after the district successfully navigated the first two weeks of a very different fall term.

“It’s been a really good two weeks,” Kazanas said Friday, as he urged students and staff to avoid large gatherings that could put the return to campus at risk.

“Continue to practice physical distancing and wearing the mask,” he says.

“It’s what is keeping our schools open.”

The district experienced a few hiccups as students returned to the classroom for the first time since March.

Leadership staff members at Woodway Elementary School were quarantined after a positive case before the start of the school year and last week dozens of Midway High School students were quarantined after a senior tested positive following an off-campus gathering.

On Friday, parents of South Bosque Elementary School students were notified that a second-grader tested positive for the virus.

Kazanas says students have been cooperative with the quarantine process.

“It is for safety reasons, it’s not because these students are punished,” Kazanas said.

The district is also making sure those students don’t fall behind.

“We are working very hard to make sure students do not miss out,” he said.

In all, the district has had fewer than 10 positive cases.

The district is preparing to conduct rapid testing, training school nurses to perform tests the results of which will be available in 20 minutes.

The tests are free to students, but will be performed only if students show symptoms and parents give their OK.

“It’s certainly not that we will ever be requiring testing of students as a school district or testing the whole student body,” says Kazanas.

The rapid testing is now available only at Midway High School.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Expert reminds parents about COVID19 safety in the classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Earley
With many students headed back to school for in person education Tuesday, health experts at Baylor Scott & White want to remind parents of some things to review with their kids.

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

National

Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
International experts remained cautious over the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety.

News

Temporary ban on evictions has local landlord worried, has downside for renters

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A temporary federal ban on evictions has at least one local landlord worried and there’s a downside for renters, too.

Latest News

Politics

White House faces skepticism over prospects for a vaccine

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Could the U.S. really see a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day?

International

Members named to panel probing WHO’s pandemic response

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An independent panel appointed by the World Health Organization to review its coordination of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic will have full access to any internal U.N. agency documents, materials and emails necessary.

Health

State’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 13,000; just 1 new death reported in Central Texas

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state’s COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 13,000 Thursday, but just one new death was reported in Central Texas, where the total number of confirmed cases increased to just more than 17,000.

Health

Random testing scheduled after COVID-19 found in BU dorm’s sewage

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
Some of the hundreds of women who live in a Baylor residence fall will be tested for COVID-19 after university scientists discovered traces of the virus in the dormitory’s sewage.

Health

Area high school cancels JV and varsity games after players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT
|
By Staff
An area high school has canceled its JV and varsity games this week after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Child abuse reports could rise as area students return to class

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT
|
By Hannah Hall
Child abuse reports could rise as thousands of area students return to the classroom next week for the first time since March, police say.