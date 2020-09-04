Advertisement

Laura’s coastal cost assessed with drones, satellite images

Aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Cameron, La. (WAFB)
Aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Cameron, La. (WAFB)(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Scientists have been combing through satellite imagery and drone footage and doing site surveys of regions affected by Hurricane Laura to assess what has happened to the coast.

But it could take months before its known whether the hurricane led to any significant land loss.

Pounding waves from hurricanes can tear at the marshy wetlands, and storm surge can inundate the wetlands.

Hurricanes can also deposit sand and sediment in new areas.

State officials are also cutting a drainage canal to get out trapped water.

That will help homeowners who live in the now swamped areas and get out saltwater that might kill vegetation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

2 heat-related deaths latest attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana’s health department says two men clearing debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura have died from heat-related illness.

Weather

Japan bracing for dangerously powerful typhoon

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Japan is bracing for a dangerously powerful typhoon.

7 Day Forecast

Lower Afternoon Rain Chances, Still Some Rain This Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

National

Hurricane Nana hits Belize, then dissipates over Guatemala

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people stocked up on food, water and construction materials Wednesday ahead of the landfall. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as residents of Belize bought materials to board up windows and doors.

Latest News

Weather

Death toll from flooding in northwest Pakistan rises to 48

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Flash floods triggered by week-long monsoon rains in northwestern Pakistan have brought the death toll to 48.

Weather

4 family members killed by gas fumes after surviving Laura

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Four members of a Louisiana family were killed when a generator leaked carbon monoxide into their home, hours after they survived Hurricane Laura’s deadly winds and storm surge.

News

Heavy rain continues to cause headaches for Central Texas motorists

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
A second day of heavy rain was causing headaches for motorists in some parts of Central Texas.

7 Day Forecast

Not As Much Rain As Yesterday, But Rain Chances Staying High

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Drought-busting Rain Continues

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Tropical Storm Nana headed for Belize

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Nana is barreling westward just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the tiny nation of Belize.