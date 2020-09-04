Local high school freshman joins ‘Midday’ to talk football

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX has an extra set of eyes on games under the Friday night lights this high school football season.

Dax Hicks, a freshman at Robinson High School and aspiring sports broadcaster, will be joining us on “Midday” every Friday with a look at all the high school action on the field.

Dax is a sports enthusiast and an athlete who plays football through the No Limitations organization for those with special needs.

He had hoped to intern with KWTX this fall but when COVID-10 made impossible, we pivoted and put him on the air, virtually.

Dax says reporting sports is a lifelong dream.

“I want to be a sports broadcaster because I just like watching sports and calling the plays,” Dax said.

Dax spent his first broadcast Friday talking about week-one outcomes for class 1A through 4A schools.

He started by addressing some top ranked local teams, including Mart and La Vega, which both hit the ground running.

When talking about the Pirates, Dax said he was looking forward to the crosstown showdown between La Vega and Connally.

“The players and even head coaches know each other,” he said.

Dax also said he’s looking forward to keeping a close eye on his own school, Robinson, as well as China Spring, which opened the season by scoring 74 points.

“It’s something you don’t really see often. It will be really interesting to see if they can keep that going.”

You can catch Dax every Friday during football season on "Midday."

