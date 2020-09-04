Local non-profit holds raffle fundraiser

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Time is running out for your chance to win a new Jeep, and help a good cause at the same time.

The Fort Hood Area Habitat For Humanity is selling $30 raffle tickets, in their “Freedom Raffle.”

The grand prize in the drawing? A 2020 Jeep Rubicon.

Ken Cates, with the organization, said that small amount goes far in helping Central Texans rebuild their lives.

“We’re building homes, we’re repairing homes and revitalizing communities,” Cates said. “We’re impacting multiple cities at the same time.”

The Jeep isn’t the only prize, however. 2nd and 3rd prize winners will receive a bundle, valued between $800 and $1000 from either Black Rifle Coffee Company or Grunt Style.

Even though the prizes are desirable, Cates said the raffle is more than that.

“If more people bought a single ticket for $30 each, they know that their money is going directly to Central Texas,” Cates said. “Right here in the Fort Hood area. Bell, Lampasas, and Coryell counties.”

The drawing will be held Monday, September 7th, Labor Day.

For more information, or to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.